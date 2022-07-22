CBSE Result 2022 Class 12th Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has declared the CBSE Result Class 12th on Friday. The CBSE 12th Result 2022 is now available online on results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can also check CBSE Results online on DigiLocker, UMANG app by logging into their accounts. Candidates can also use an SMS service to get the CBSE 12th result. All you have to do is type relevant information such as (CBSE 12 ( roll no) (school no) (center no)) and send it to the number 7738299899. NOTE: CBSE 12th Results have been uploaded on Pariksha Sangam at the moment. The link to check online has not been activated as yet. Students can either reach out to schools.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE: CBSE Class 10 Result To Be Declared Today At 2 PM. Check Details Here

CBSE Class 12th Result Declared LIVE Updates 

  • 12:15 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Compartment exams from August 23

    CBSE will conduct the compartment exams from August 23 onwards. 67743 students have already been placed in the compartment category.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: 96.29% of Students from Delhi Pass Exam

    Out of the total 298395 students from Delhi who took the CBSE 12th exam, as many as 287326 students have cleared it. Thus, taking the pass percentage to 96.29%.

  • 12:06 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Formulae to convert grade into CGPA and CGPA into percentage

    Consider these are your grades in 5 subjects: X1, X2, X3, X4 and X5

    CGPA (Y): (X1+X2+X3+X4+X5)/5

    Percentage (P) = CGPA (Y) x 9.5

  • 11:18 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Results Declared: CBSE website down

    “Our servers are facing a temporary technical problem.We regret the inconvenience caused.”

  • 10:42 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Results Declared: List of website to check marks

    cbse.gov.in,

    cbseresults.nic.in

    Via Digilocker

    Via Umang App

  • 10:34 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVs) perform best among all schools

    JNVs have performed better than KV schools this year. The overall pass percentage of JNVs is 98.83 per cent followed by CTSA Schools with 97.76 per cent and KVs at third place with 97.04 per cent

  • 10:27 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Over 33,000 students scored above 95%, while 1.34 lakh got above 90%.

  • 10:20 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Things you need to access CBSE class 12 result

    Roll Number
    School Code
    Date of Birth

  • 10:18 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Kerala's Trivandrum has recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.83%.

  • 10:14 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 result declared: Trivandrum best performing district

    Trivandrum has emerged as the best performing region with a pass percentage of 98.83 per cent followed by Bengaluru at second place with 98.16 pass percent and Chennai at third with 97.79 per cent