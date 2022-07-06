CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CBSE Term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 by end of this month. According to the reports, the board sources have confirmed that the authorities are preparing Term 1+Term 2 results and the declaration of the results will take some more time. The candidates must note that the soon after the formal announcement of the results, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results will be available on the official website of the board cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 LIVE: Final Results NOT Delayed, Check Probable Date, Time Here

The students can also download their CBSE 10th scorecard on the new exam tab- Pariksha Sangam.Parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in has three sections — Schools (Ganga), Regional Offices (Yamuna) and Head Office (Saraswati). To download the scorecard, the students need to click on the CBSE 10th result 2022 link on the official websites.

CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Steps to Check the Scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the they can check the scores:

1. Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on CBSE Result 2022

3. Enter the required credentials like roll number

4. Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result

Over 21 lakh students appeared in the CBSE Class 10 exam held between April and June. CBSE Class 12 result 2022 will be announced around July 10, as per reports.

CBSE Class 10 result 2022: Credentials required to check final scores