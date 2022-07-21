CBSE Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 in the last week of July. According to the reports, the board is expected to release the results by July 28. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 will be available on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Students' Pin Released, Final Marksheet Soon at cbse.nic.in

The candidates must note that an official confirmation on the exact date and time is awaited. CBSE will announce term 2 results along with final results (term 1 and 2). The board conducted term 1 exams in November-December last year and results are already out.

CBSE Result 2022 Date: Steps To Check

Go to cbseresults.nic.in Click on the SSC or Class X result link Enter school number, DoB and roll number Submit and check result

CBSE results: How to check result on DigiLocker