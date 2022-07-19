CBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Days after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that there’s no delay in the CBSE 10th, and 12th results, and the board results will be announced ‘on time’, students still await a confirmed date of the declaration of CBSE results. A senior board official had earlier this month said CBSE results will be announced likely by July end. Hence, an official confirmation on CBSE 10th, 12th results date and time is awaited. Students who are awaiting CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results, will get prior information on date and time on the board website and also on social media. When announced, they can go to cbseresults.nic.in and login with their school code, roll number and date of birth and download marks sheets.Also Read - CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: CBSE Board Results to be Declared Soon; Check Date, Timing, Marking Scheme Here

Follow LIVE Updates on CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2022: