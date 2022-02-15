New Delhi: Speculations are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare Class 10, 12 term1 results this week. While nothing has been confirmed as of now, a board official reportedly said that the CBSE might announce the results for both classes 10 and 12 this week.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: Latest Updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 Results Release Date And Time

“There’s a possibility of announcing the CBSE term 1 results for both Classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results”, CBSE official told NDTV 360. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2021-22 Soon | Latest Updates For Students

Earlier, teachers had also shared tentative result dates, based on the messages on various official groups. They had claimed that the board would declare both the results on February 16. On being asked further, they had said that CBSE is expected to declare class 12 results by 12 PM and class 10 by 4 PM. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results Delayed? Read Board Official's Latest Statement Here

Term 1 Results: Evaluation Criteria No students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam

In the CBSE final result, the term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage.

In the term 1 results, internal assessment marks awarded to students by schools will also be added.

Unlike previous years, no average scores will be given to absentees Websites to Check CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Cbseresults.nic.in

Results.gov.in

Digilocker.in CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result: Here’s How to Check