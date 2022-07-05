CBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 term 2 board examination results in coming days. As per reports, CBSE 10th result 2022 term 2 is likely to be announced by July 13 and 12th result by July 15. Earlier, various media reports suggested that the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) would release the class 10th, and 12th term-2 results by July 4.  Students can check the 10th result 2022 on the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. To check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results, students have to login with their board exam roll numbers and school codes. Follow this blog for latest information on CBSE term 2 Class 10, Class 12 result date and time, and other details.Also Read - CBSE Class 10th Results NOT Releasing Today, Expected Next Week at cbseresults.nic.in | Updates

CBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

  • 8:31 AM IST

    CBSE 10th result 2022 term 2: Over 21 lakh students waiting for result

    Once declared, over 21 lakh students of Class 10 are waiting for the CBSE Class 10 result 2022 will be download the term 2 scorecard from the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.

  • 8:28 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Official websites to check scores

    http://www.cbseresults.nic.in

    http://www.results.gov.in

    http://www.digilocker.gov.in

  • 8:25 AM IST

    How to check CBSE 10th result 2022 term 2?

    Students can check the CBSE Class 10 term 2 results using the below-given steps:
    1. Go to the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

    2. Click on the ‘CBSE 10th result 2022’ window.

    3. Enter board roll number, date of birth, and school number in the space provided.

    4. Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

    5. CBSE 10th exam result 2022 term 2 will be displayed on the screen.

    6. Students are advised to download the CBSE Class 10 result 2022 and keep it safe for future use.