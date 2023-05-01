Home

CBSE Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Declared On May 7 At cbseresults.nic.in? Here’s What We Know

CBSE Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare CBSE 10th Result 2023 and CBSE 12th Result 2023 on the official websites - cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in soon.

CBSE Results 2023: Students can also check CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Results on DigiLocker and other platforms.

CBSE Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare CBSE 10th Result 2023 and CBSE 12th Result 2023 soon. Once CBSE Result 2023 is declared, candidates can check result on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can also check CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Results on DigiLocker and other platforms. Several media reports said CBSE Results 2023 date and time will soon be announced by the board.

CBSE Results 2023 Date And Time

It is likely that CBSE Result 2023 may be declared within the first or second week of May. However, the board has not officially announced CBSE Results 2023 date and time. Students who have enrolled in class X of a school affiliated with the CBSE board can check and download the CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 and CBSE Class 12th Board Result 2023by visiting the official websites.

CBSE 10th 12th Board Result 2023: How to Download class 10, and 12 Marksheet

Visit the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in, .

Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Board Results 2023: How to Check CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Marksheet Via Digilocker App

Either visit or open the DigiLocker app on your device.

or open the on your device. Login using your mobile number. Choose the CBSE option.

Select Class 10 result 2023 or Class 12 result 2023 . Fill in the required information.

. Fill in the required information. Your CBSE Class 10 result 2023 or CBSE Class 12 result 2023′ will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Class 10th Result 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

CBSE Board Result 2023

Here’s a list of websites where you can check CBSE Result 2023 Class 10 and CBSE Result 2023 Class 12 –

Last year, CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 for term 1 was declared on March 19 and term 2 was announced on July 22. Meanwhile, CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 for term 1 was declared on March 11 and term 2 was announced on July 22.

