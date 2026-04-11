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CBSE Result 2026 Date LIVE: CBSE Class 10 Results Phase 1 expected in April, marksheets to be uploaded on results.cbse.nic.in; how to check download link

The CBSE 10th result link can be accessed at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in

Published date india.com Published: April 11, 2026 8:18 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
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CBSE Result soon(AI Image generated by Google gemini)

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will soon announce the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on its website. According to the media reports, CBSE Class 10 Result is likely to be announced in April. However, neither the board officials nor the exam controller has released the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date and time.

The CBSE 10th result link can be accessed at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 10th result page will display the “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026” when the marks are announced. As soon as the CBSE Class 10 results are announced, candidates can download the CBSE Class 10 marks via Digilocker, the official website, and SMS. Along with the result, the board will announce the CBSE 10th Pass Percentage. Stay tuned to this LIVE BLOG for all the latest updates on CBSE Result 2026 Date.

Live Updates

  • Apr 11, 2026 8:22 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: Official website to check CBSE Marksheet

    cbse.gov.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

  • Apr 11, 2026 8:22 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: Details mentioned in CBSE Marksheet

    Name of the student

    Pass/ Fail Status

    Marks Obtained

    Roll number of the student

    School Name

    Board Name

    Grade

  • Apr 11, 2026 8:22 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date time LIVE: The CBSE 10th result link can be downloaded at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 10th result page will display the “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026” when the marks are announced

    About the Author

    Sumaila Zaman

    Sumaila Zaman

    Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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