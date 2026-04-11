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CBSE Result 2026 Date LIVE: CBSE Class 10 Results Phase 1 expected in April, marksheets to be uploaded on results.cbse.nic.in; how to check download link

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CBSE Result 2026 Date LIVE: CBSE Class 10 Results Phase 1 expected in April, marksheets to be uploaded on results.cbse.nic.in; how to check download link

The CBSE 10th result link can be accessed at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Result soon(AI Image generated by Google gemini)

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will soon announce the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on its website. According to the media reports, CBSE Class 10 Result is likely to be announced in April. However, neither the board officials nor the exam controller has released the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date and time.

The CBSE 10th result link can be accessed at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 10th result page will display the “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026” when the marks are announced. As soon as the CBSE Class 10 results are announced, candidates can download the CBSE Class 10 marks via Digilocker, the official website, and SMS. Along with the result, the board will announce the CBSE 10th Pass Percentage. Stay tuned to this LIVE BLOG for all the latest updates on CBSE Result 2026 Date.

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