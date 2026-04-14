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CBSE Result 2026 in Digilocker Live: Board to announce class 10 and class 12 results soon at cbse.gov.in, check steps to check scores in DigiLocker

CBSE Result 2026 in Digilocker Live: Board to announce class 10 and class 12 results soon at cbse.gov.in, check steps to check scores in DigiLocker

Students whose APAAR IDs are already linked with Central Board of Secondary Education will receive their digital marksheets directly in the “Issued Documents” section once the results are announced.

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CBSE Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CBSE Result 2026 by the middle to end of the week of April (tentatively). The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to their results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board, i.e. cbse.gov.in. It is important to note that the candidates can also check the reults on Digilocker. A direct link to access the result will also be provided on this page.

The CBSE 10th exams for 2026 were conducted between February 17 and March 11. The download link is made available shortly after the declaration of the result. CBSE issue a hard copy of a marksheet after the second board examinations. This time along with result, the Board will only issue provisional marksheet.

CBSE Result 2026 Live: Steps to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check their scores:

Visit the official Board website: cbse.gov.in.

Click on the ‘CBSE 10th result’ link.

Provide the necessary information as prompted.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Steps To Create DigiLocker Account

Visit cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in

Click on “Get Started”

Enter required details and the access code provided by the school

Verify mobile number using OTP

Activate the account

DigiLocker Advisory To Students

Ahead of the announcement of the results, DigiLocker has issued key instructions, particularly for students who do not have an APAAR ID. Such students can create their accounts through the CBSE services portal using credentials provided by their schools.

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Students whose APAAR IDs are already linked with Central Board of Secondary Education will receive their digital marksheets directly in the “Issued Documents” section once the results are announced. The platform highlighted that students will be able to access their results instantly, without delays or queues.

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