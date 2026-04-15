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CBSE Result 2026 Live: Board to announce Class 12 results today at cbse.gov.in? check steps to scores here

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CBSE Result 2026 Live: Board to announce Class 12 results today at cbse.gov.in? check steps to scores here

CBSE Result 2026 Live: Last year, both Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced on May 13. However, due to the second session of Class 10 board exams scheduled to begin on May 15.

CBSE Board Exam Live

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 12 results soon. According to the reports, the board officials have almost completed preparations and is expected to announce the Class 12 board results for 2026 soon, possibly at short notice. The Class 12 results are likely to be released earlier this year due to the second phase of board exams scheduled for May 2026. This year, over 43 lakh students, including nearly 25 lakh Class 12 candidates, are awaiting their results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results.

Last year, both Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced on May 13. However, due to the second session of Class 10 board exams scheduled to begin on May 15, Class 10 results are expected before the Class 12 results. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams commenced on February 17, 2026. The Class 10 exams concluded on March 11, while Class 12 exams ended on April 10, 2026.

Official Websites To Check Results

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

How To Download Your Result via Official Websites?

Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Higher Secondary School Examination (Class XII) 2026” under the “2026 Results” section.

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin

Click on “Submit”

Your Class 10 marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future reference.

CBSE Result 2026 Live:

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