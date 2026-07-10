‘Almost 50 days and still no signs of results’: Students urge Board to release CBSE Class 10th second board marksheet

Students are urging the board to release CBSE Class 10th second board result. Once released, students can access it on https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.digilocker.gov.in/.

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'Almost 50 days and still no signs of results': Students urge Board to give CBSE Class 10th second board result(Photo Credit: AI-generated by Google Gemini)

CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026 news: With no official date announced by the CBSE board officials to release the CBSE Class 10 second board result, students are left agitated. They are taking to social media platforms, including X, to urge the board officials to declare the board result as soon as possible. Taking to X, a user wrote, “What is going on in CBSE ? Why result of Second Board exams of class 10 is pending for a long? Seems CBSE has conducted exam only to earn money.. They dont care about this 14-15 year students.” Tagging the CBSE’s official account and Ministry of Education, several students

@cbseindia29 @EduMinOfIndia

What is going on in CBSE ? Why result of Second Board exams of class 10 is pending for a long? Seems CBSE has conducted exam only to earn money.. They dont care about this 14-15 year students #DalMeKuchKalaHai_CBSE — Rahul Mehta (@rahul_rvm82) July 8, 2026

Another student claimed that almost 50 days have passed since the examination was conducted, and no update on the result date has been announced. “Class X second board (improvement board) finished on 21 May. It’s been almost 50 days and still no signs of results. Students cannot take admissions. Request intimate date and take out the results,” reads the post.

@cbseindia29 Class X second board (improvement board) finished on 21 May. It’s been almost 50 days and still no signs of results. Students cannot take admissions. Request intimate date and take out the results. — Ramta Jogi (@Ramtajogi50) July 9, 2026

“Class 10 second board exam result not yet declared, fees are mandatory from April to get admission in Class 11.

@cbse. April, May,June & 1/2July fees for???????????,” added a third user.

Class 10 second board exam result not yet declared, fees are mandatory from April to get admission in Class 11. @cbse. April, May,June & 1/2July fees for??????????? pic.twitter.com/WZ8iS5Zval — DINO (@DeependraEngg) July 8, 2026

Several students have even tagged the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and asked when the board as to when the board will release the CBSE Class 10th result. “CBSE class 10 second board exam result Kab aayega @EduMinOfIndia ???? Class 11 admission ke liye April se fees calculate hogi,” added a fourth user on X.

“Result kab ayega 10 second board exam cbse is not serious for the students,” added a fifth user.

Result kab ayega 10 second board exam cbse is not serious for the students — Dhanish Khanna (@DhanishKhanna) July 7, 2026

At present, CBSE has not released any date and time for the publication of the CBSE Class 10th Second Board result. Neither the board officials nor the exam controller have released any date and time for the publication of the result. Students can access the result once released at https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.digilocker.gov.in/.

How to download and check CBSE Class 10th Second Board result marksheet at cbse.gov.in?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at https://www.cbse.gov.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download CBSE Class 10th Second board result.”

Enter the login details, such as roll number, admit card ID, and school number.

Submit the login details.

Your CBSE Class 10th Second board result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

This year, CBSE conducted the Class 10th second board examination from May 15 to May 21, 2026. The exam began with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic on May 15. The CBSE Class 10th result were announced on April 15. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 93.70%. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), CBSE introduced two Board examinations this year. The first was held from February 17 to March 10, 2026, and the second was held in May. July 10 (Friday) marks the 50th academic calendar day since the examinations concluded. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.