‘We deserve an update’: Students urge Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CBSE to make an official announcement regarding CBSE class 10 second board result

Students are urging Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CBSE officials to release an official update.

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CBSE Class 10th Second Board result 2026: The CBSE Class 10th second board result 2026 download link is awaited. No official announcement has been made by the board officials and the Controller of Examinations, Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, regarding the CBSE 10th result announcement. Once published, the CBSE Class 10th second board result can be downloaded at https://www.cbse.gov.in/. Several students and parents have taken to X to voice their growing concerns over the delay in the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results 2026, with many urging the board to announce the results at the earliest, as the prolonged wait continues to affect Class 11 admission plans.

What are the key demands that students are making?

Tagging the official social media handles of CBSE, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, students have been voicing their concerns. A section of students is claiming that nearly 55 days have passed since the examination concluded, yet CBSE has not announced any update. Highlighting the delay in the publication of results, a user on X wrote, “We have been waiting for 55+ days for the CBSE Class 10th Second Board/Improvement results. CBSE had said the results would come in mid-June, but now it’s already mid-July ,still no Update or Accountability from CBSE.”

We have been waiting for 55+ days for the CBSE Class 10th Second Board/Improvement results. CBSE had said the results would come in mid-June, but now it’s already mid-July ,still no Update or Accountability from CBSE. @dpradhanbjp @cbseindia29 @EduMinOfIndia @GenAzaad #CBSE — Shreya (@tech_Shreya_200) July 17, 2026

“@cbseindia29 CBSE should immediately refund the Second Board Examination (Phase 2) fee. Since the Phase 2 results have not been declared in time, thousands of students have been unable to use their improved scores for Class 11 stream selection and admissions. The delay has defeated the very purpose of introducing the second examination. Students should not be made to pay for a benefit they could not receive. @dpradhanbjp,” another student added.

@cbseindia29 CBSE should immediately refund the Second Board Examination (Phase 2) fee. Since the Phase 2 results have not been declared in time, thousands of students have been unable to use their improved scores for Class 11 stream selection and admissions. The delay has… — ARH (@INARH2007) July 14, 2026

“Respected Sir, #cbse second bord exam class 10 result when will it come, please give any update, 55 days have passed since the exams ended!,” another user added.

श्री मान जी #cbse second bord exam class 10 result कब तक आएग कोई अपडेट दीजिए परिक्षा समाप्त हुए 55 दिन बित गए! — Vikram aditya (@Vikramadit9732) July 16, 2026

A user on X added, “Sir class 10 cbse board revolution result awaiting its too late for new class admission.please result declare as soon as possible.”

“I am a Class 10 CBSE student. The CBSE class 10th second board results are still not out and millions of students are concerned. Its been more than 50 days without any specific date or notice and just silence. We deserve an update on this,” another user added.

I am a Class 10 CBSE student. The CBSE class 10th second board results are still not out and millions of students are concerned. Its been more than 50 days without any specific date or notice and just silence. We deserve an update on this @EduMinOfIndia @DoE_Delhi #cbseindia29 — aayu khamari (@aayukhamarii) July 16, 2026

Lakhs of students are waiting for the CBSE Class 10th result. Nearly 6.68 lakh candidates are waiting; the examination for the same was held and concluded in May. The results can be accessed at Digilocker, the UMANG application, and CBSE’s official result website. Roll number, school number, admit card ID, and mother’s name are some of the key credentials students will be required to enter to access the result online.