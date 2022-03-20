The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the CBSE Result Revaluation window for classes 12 and 10. The CBSE candidates who want to apply for the revaluation can visit the official website of the board i.e. cbse.gov.in to complete the process. The candidates had earlier raised problems with their CBSE Class 12 Term 1 scores.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021 Declared: Here's How Students Can Get Their Marksheet | Check Details

The board, on March 19, had announced the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022. As per the official notice, "Online Dispute Redressal Mechanism for Term-I examinations is made available with immediate effect. Students can send the disputes to their school and schools can send the combined dispute to the CBSE. Online Dispute Redressal Mechanism facility will be available till 31.03.2022."

The candidates must note that the CBSE Result Revaluation requests for Class 12 Term 1 results can be submitted till March 31, 2022.

It is important to note that only schools can apply for CBSE Result Revaluation 2022 for both classes 10 and 12. Students must approach their school authorities with their requests so that the same can be sent to CBSE.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can apply for the revaluation:

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education – cbse.gov.in

Click on the tab that reads, ‘SCHOOL REQUEST SUBMISSION FOR RESOLUTION (TERM-I EXAM RESULT-2022).’

Enter your login credentials, as asked.

Candidates can submit CBSE Result Revaluation requests for all students of your schools.

Do remember to save a copy of the submissions for future references.

Updates on CBSE Result Revaluation requests will be made available later and ideally with CBSE Term 2 Exams.