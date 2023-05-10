Home

CBSE Result 2023: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Marksheets on DigiLocker; Know How to Activate Your Account Using DigiLocker Pin

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date Soon; Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years.(Photo Credit: India.com)

CBSE Result 2023 Date: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Result 2023 shortly. This time, over 38 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Result 2023. In addition to the CBSE’s official websites, and , the board exam results will be accessible through DigiLocker. Mark sheets and passing certificates for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 will be uploaded on the DigiLocker for the students. By simply activating their CBSE Result DigiLocker Accounts, students can access their results online and download them.

In order to further strengthen the security & privacy of students’ data, last year CBSE introduced a 6-Digit Security PIN-based activation for students’ Digilocker accounts. After activation o Digilocker accounts, students can access their Digital Academic Documents under the ‘Issued Documents’ section. The student-wise Secuity PIN file is being made available to Schools in their Digilocker accounts from where schools can download and disseminate Secuity PIN to individual students.

In this article, we have provided you with the stepwise user guide to access Class X and XII Marksheets cum Passing Certificate & Migration Certificate after the declaration of the result.

CBSE Result 2023: How to Access CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Marksheets cum Passing Certificate & Migration Certificate?

Students can visit the URL https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse for initiation of the DigiLocker account confirmation process. Once reached “Read the given instruction carefully and keep the necessary information ready” → Click on Get Started with Account Confirmation. To confirm your DigiLocker account you have to select your class first either X or XII →Then, enter your school code, roll number, and 6-digit security PIN (the PIN shall be provided by your school, if not recd please contact your school)→ click “Next. Your basic details will be shown as under → Enter your ten-digit mobile number →and click on the “Submit” button. Note: in case of Class X, you may also be prompted to enter your “Date of Birth” An OTP will be sent on mobile no entered. Now enter OTP (One time password) received on your mobile number → click on the “Submit” button. Your DigiLocker account shall be activated → upon successful confirmation → Click on “Go to DigiLocker account”. Note: Once the CBSE Results for your class get published, you will view your digital mark sheet cum certificate and migration certificate under the “Issued documents section”. In case, if you are already a registered user of DigiLocker i.e. your mobile number is already registered with DigiLocker, you may be prompted with the following message i.e. “Please click on Go to DigiLocker account”.

CBSE Result 2023: How Can School Download the Security Pin of the Student?

School will go to the link cbse.digitallocker.gov.in/public/auth/login and log in using the LOC credentials and select login as School’ from the dropdown.

and log in using the LOC credentials and select login as School’ from the dropdown. Click on the ‘Download PIN File’ option on the left panel of the screen.

For Class X Students: Click on Download Security PIN for Class X. For Class XII Students: Click on Download Security PIN for Class XII

Click on Download Security PIN for Class X. Click on Download Security PIN for Class XII After downloading the file, the school can share the Security PIN Individually with respective students in a secure manner.

Note: CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2023 are likely to be declared in May. However, CBSE has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result.

