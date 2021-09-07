New Delhi: Months after announcing the results of classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to issue physical mark sheets soon as a section of students have been demanding the hard copy of the scorecard after colleges and institutes in Delhi asked them to submit the document for admission process.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Update: Improvement Exams From Aug 25, Results by Sept 30, SC Informed

Speaking to a portal, Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE's examination controller asserted that the classes 10 and 12 students will get the hard copy of the mark sheet soon as the board has initiated the process. Notably, students can collect their mark sheets from their respective schools. The CBSE has said that it will provide the physical mark sheets to the affiliated institutes in the upcoming days.

Besides, students can also access their marksheet via digilocker. Follow these steps and download

Steps to Access Marksheet on DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Step 2: Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Step 3: For Class 10 results, select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet; For class 12 results, select Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet (whichever is required)

Step 4: Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet.

Step 5: Alternatively, you can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in

Step 6: Download it and keep the marksheet and other certificates safe for future reference.

Mewanwhile, the CBSE is conducting offline improvement or compartment examinations for class 10 and 12 students. Exams for both class 10 and 12 students commenced on August 25 and will end on September 8 and 16 respectively.

The board is conducting examinations in 19 subjects for class 12 and 10 subjects for class 10. The CBSE had already clarified that candidates who are already registered with the board will be able to appear in these exams and no fresh applications will be accepted.