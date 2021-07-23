CBSE Results 2021: The CBSE candidates who are waiting for their class 10 and class 12 results, we have some important news. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not release results for Class 10 and Class 12 students this week, the board confirmed to India TV. Talking to India TV CBSE Examinations Controller Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the board and schools were still working in coordination to finalise accurate results. “Neither of the results will be released this week,” he said.Also Read - No, CBSE Has NOT Announced Class 10 Results 2021 Yet. Big Updates For Students Here

Bhardwaj said that the board will also be working on Saturday (July 24) and Sunday (July 25) this week in order to process the results. The board has not yet finalised any dates for the announcement of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results.

Earlier on Thursday, the board released a fresh list of schools asking them to revise the results submitted by them by July 25, Sunday. "In case any school fails to complete the moderation process by then, its results will be declared separately", a letter from Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Following the development, speculations are rife that CBSE class 10th result 2021 will be delayed further in order to ensure Class 12 result on time.

Meanwhile, Seeking legal intervention, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Private Students’ Parents on Friday expressed concerns over Class 12 Board exams 2021 for their wards and filed a review petition in the Supreme court and urged the apex court to address their concerns.

The parents have filed the petition as no decision has been taken on their previous petition filed on June 30, seeking a cancellation of Private/Compartment/Patrachar examinations for CBSE Class 12 students

It is important to note that the Board will conduct the exams for the private category of students between August 16, 2021, and September 15, 2021. “There result will also be declared in the minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission in higher education. The notification in this regard will be issued soon,” CBSE said.