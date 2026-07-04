CBSE Results 2026: CBSE Class 10th Second board result awaited; Check passing marks, how to check through Digilocker

Prior to downloading the CBSE Class 10th second board result 2026, a student must enter his/her login credentials. Over 6.68 lakh students have appeared for the second board examination this year.

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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 news update: The CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 will be announced soon at www.cbse.gov.in for nearly 6.68 lakh students. All those students who have appeared for the Secondary School examination can check the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 through DigiLocker and the official website of CBSE, such as cbse.gov.in. The result will be announced for all the schools that are affiliated with the board. Students can check the CBSE Class 10th Result 2026, once released, by visiting the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

Prior to downloading the CBSE Class 10th second board result 2026, a student must enter his/her login credentials. Over 6.68 lakh students have appeared for the second board examination this year.

Also Read: NEET PG 2026 exam date announced: NBEMS NEET PG registration begins at natboard.edu.in; Check exam fee, guidelines, dates

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to download?

Go to the official CBSE result website — cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads “CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026”.

A student will be required to enter the required credentials, including their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security PIN.

Verify the details entered and click on the Submit button.

Your CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 will appear on the screen, displaying subject-wise marks, grades, overall result status, and other important details.

Download the provisional marksheet in PDF format and take a printout for future reference.

The Controller of Examinations has yet to announce the date and time for the declaration of the CBSE Class 10th results. To pass the CBSE Class 10 Board Examination, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to download on Diglocker?