CBSE Results 2020: The Pending 10th and 12th Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations will be held at students' schools and not at external centres, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Human Resource Development Minister, said in Thursday, The results are likely to be announced in July end.

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday released date sheet of pending CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations. The board examinations for remaining papers will commence from July 1 and conclude on July 15, 2020. Reports claimed that the government had directed the CBSE to hold papers before JEE main examinations, scheduled to be held between July 18-23.

Earlier, the HRD minister had said that evaluation would take maximum of 50 days. The Board started the evaluation process during lockdown 3.0 by sending answer sheets to teachers at their homes, in line with the lockdown restrictions and social-distancing protocols.