CBSE Sample Papers 2023 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers for the current academic year 2022-23 for students of classes 10 and 12. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam sample papers 2023 were published on September 16. Interested students can check and download the sample papers from the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.inAlong with the sample paper the marking scheme of the board examination is also released.

With the help of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers 2023, a candidate will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others. The Board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in the month of February, March, and April 2023. Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: Hindu College to Recruit 69 Assistant Professors Posts. Details Inside

How to Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Question Papers?

  • Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the “Sample Question Papers” sections.
  • Now click on SQP 2022- 2023.
  • Depending upon your class, click on the desired link. Click either on Class XII or Class X option.
  • The CBSE sample question papers for classes 10 and 12 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the sample papers along with their marking schemes for various subjects. Click on the SQP option against the desired subject and the sample paper will be displayed on the screen. Similarly, click on the MS option against the desired subject and the marking scheme will appear on the screen.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2023

Class X Sample Question Paper & Marking Scheme for Exam 2022-23

SubjectSample Question PaperMarking Scheme
ScienceSQPMS
Elements of Book Keeping and AccountancySQPMS
Elements of BusinessSQPMS
English (Language & Literature)SQPMS
Hindi ASQPMS
Hindi BSQPMS
Home ScienceSQPMS
Computer ApplicationSQPMS
Mathematics (Basic)SQPMS
Mathematics (Standard)SQPMS
Social ScienceSQPMS
NCCSQPMS
Hindustani Music (Melodic)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Percussion)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Vocal)SQPMS
Carnatic Music-Melodic InstrumentsSQPMS
Carnatic Music-Percussion InstrumentsSQPMS
Carnatic Music-VocalSQPMS
PaintingSQPMS
ArabicSQPMS
BengaliSQPMS
AssameseSQPMS
Bahasa MelayuSQPMS
BhutiaSQPMS
BodoSQPMS
FrenchSQPMS
GermanSQPMS
GujaratiSQPMS
GurungSQPMS
JapaneseSQPMS
KannadaSQPMS
KashmiriSQPMS
LepchaSQPMS
LimbooSQPMS
MalayalamSQPMS
ManipuriSQPMS
MizoSQPMS
MarathiSQPMS
NepaliSQPMS
OdiaSQPMS
PersianSQPMS
PunjabiSQPMS
Rai LanguageSQPMS
RussianSQPMS
SanskritSQPMS
SherpaSQPMS
SindhiSQPMS
SpanishSQPMS
TamilSQPMS
TamangSQPMS
TangkhulSQPMS
Telugu APSQPMS
Telugu TelanganaSQPMS
ThaiSQPMS
TibetanSQPMS
Urdu ASQPMS
Urdu BSQPMS

 

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2023

Class XII Sample Question Paper & Marking Scheme for Exam 2022-23

SubjectSample Question PaperMarking Scheme
AccountancySQPMS
ArabicSQPMS
AssameseSQPMS
BengaliSQPMS
BharatanatyamSQPMS
BhutiaSQPMS
BiologySQPMS
BiotechnologySQPMS
BodoSQPMS
Business StudiesSQPMS
Carnatic MelodicSQPMS
Carnatic PercussionSQPMS
Carnatic VocalSQPMS
ChemistrySQPMS
Computer ScienceSQPMS
Dance ManipuriSQPMS
Dance OdissiSQPMS
EconomicsSQPMS
Engg. GraphicSQPMS
English CoreSQPMS
English ElectiveSQPMS
EntrepreneurshipSQPMS
FrenchSQPMS
GeographySQPMS
GermanSQPMS
GujaratiSQPMS
Hindi ElectiveSQPMS
Hindi CoreSQPMS
HistorySQPMS
Hindustani Music (Melodic)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Percussion)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Vocal)SQPMS
Home ScienceSQPMS
Informatics PracticesSQPMS
JapaneseSQPMS
KannadaSQPMS
KashmiriSQPMS
KathakSQPMS
KathakaliSQPMS
KuchipudiSQPMS
Legal StudiesSQPMS
LepchaSQPMS
LimbooSQPMS
MalayalamSQPMS
ManipuriSQPMS
MarathiSQPMS
Applied Arts (Commercial Art)SQPMS
Applied MathematicsSQPMS
MathematicsSQPMS
MizoSQPMS
NCCSQPMS
NepaliSQPMS
KTPISQPMS
OdiaSQPMS
PaintingSQPMS
GraphicSQPMS
SculptureSQPMS
PersianSQPMS
Physical EducationSQPMS
PhysicsSQPMS
Political ScienceSQPMS
PsychologySQPMS
PunjabiSQPMS
RussianSQPMS
SindhiSQPMS
SociologySQPMS
SpanishSQPMS
Sanskrit CoreSQPMS
Sanskrit ElectiveSQPMS
TamilSQPMS
TangkhulSQPMS
Telugu (AP)SQPMS
Telugu (Telangana)SQPMS
TibetanSQPMS
Urdu CoreSQPMS
Urdu ElectiveSQPMS

 

Check Other Details Here

CBSE started the registration process for the private students applying for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2023 on September 17. Interested students can apply for the same by visiting the official website of CBSE at  cbse.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application form for the private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 is till September 30.