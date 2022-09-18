CBSE Sample Papers 2023 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers for the current academic year 2022-23 for students of classes 10 and 12. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam sample papers 2023 were published on September 16. Interested students can check and download the sample papers from the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. Along with the sample paper the marking scheme of the board examination is also released.Also Read - CAT 2022 Registration Ends on Sept 21; Here's How to Apply at iimcat.ac.in
With the help of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers 2023, a candidate will know more about the board exam pattern, types of questions, marking scheme, and others. The Board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in the month of February, March, and April 2023.
How to Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Question Papers?
- Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
- On the homepage, go to the “Sample Question Papers” sections.
- Now click on SQP 2022- 2023.
- Depending upon your class, click on the desired link. Click either on Class XII or Class X option.
- The CBSE sample question papers for classes 10 and 12 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the sample papers along with their marking schemes for various subjects. Click on the SQP option against the desired subject and the sample paper will be displayed on the screen. Similarly, click on the MS option against the desired subject and the marking scheme will appear on the screen.
CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2023
Class X Sample Question Paper & Marking Scheme for Exam 2022-23
CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2023
Class XII Sample Question Paper & Marking Scheme for Exam 2022-23
Check Other Details Here
CBSE started the registration process for the private students applying for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2023 on September 17. Interested students can apply for the same by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application form for the private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 is till September 30.