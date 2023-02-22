Home

CBSE Sample Papers 2023 Big Update: Board Warns Students of Fake Website Circulating Sample Papers

CBSE Sample Papers 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is holding the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Classes 10 and 12. The CBSE exams began for both Class 12 and 10 on February 15, 2023. The board on Wednesday issued a notice to students warning them of a fake website being circulated for CBSE Sample Papers.

“It has come to the notice of the Board that certain unscrupulous elements have created a link http://cbse.support/sp stating that CBSE has circulated 30 sample papers for class 10, 12 exams and that exam papers will be from these sample papers only and asking for money to download these papers.” reads the statement from the official notice.

The Board has also asked all stakeholders not to respond to any such fake messages and websites links. It further informed that the sample papers or specimen papers are available on the official website of CBSE which is cbse.gov.in and these papers are free of cost.

The board in its notice has said that it does not charge any fees from any students or parents for downloading of sample papers. Students can download them for free and go through the same for their preparation for board exams.

The CBSE Class 10 Board Exam will end on March 31, 2023 and Class 12 will end on April 5, 2023.

