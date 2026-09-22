CBSE Sample Papers 2027: Board releases Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams sample papers on cbseacademic nic.in, deets inside

Students can use the sample papers to familiarise themselves with the weightage and structure of different sections while practising how to answer questions within the prescribed examination format. The marking schemes can further help them understand how marks are likely to be allocated for different types of answers.

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news: Alternative ways to check Class 10 Subject-Wise marks once results are announced(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and marking schemes for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations 2027 on Tuesday. The candidates who are preparing for the board exams can download the sample papers through the board’s official examination website cbseacademic.nic.in for the 2026-27 academic session.

It is important to note that the main purposes of the CBSE sample papers are to help students understand the question paper format, types of questions, marking pattern and assessment structure for the upcoming board examinations.

How to download CBSE Sample Papers 2027

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the CBSE Sample Papers 2027:

1. Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

2. Go to the Board Examinations section.

3. Click on Sample Question Papers.

4. Select Class X or Class XII.

5. Choose the required subject.

6. Download the Sample Question Paper and Marking Scheme PDF for future reference.

What do CBSE Sample Papers 2027 include?

The board has released the SQPs along with the respective marking schemes for Class 10 and Class 12 subjects. Students can use the sample papers to understand the weightage and structure of different sections and practise answering questions within the examination format. The marking schemes can also help them understand how marks are likely to be awarded for different answers.

CBSE Board Exam Dates 2027

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the class 10 and 12 board exam 2027 datesheet soon. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note soon after the formal announcement of the timetable, the same will be available on its official website at cbse.gov.in. It is important to note that the board has not notified any date for the release of CBSE matric and inter exam dates. However, as per the previous years trends, the board exam schedule is expected to be out by September 31.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam 2027 time table PDF will also include subject-wise examination dates, timings, rules, guidelines for students, and other details. The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 board exam was recorded at 93.70 percent this year where over 24 lakh students appeared.

Here are some of the key details:

Nearly 18.57 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2026 and the pass percentage stood at 85.20 percent.

Students who will be appearing for the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams 2027, will need 33 percent marks in each subject to be declared pass in the board exams.

Students will be able to access and download their CBSE 10th date sheet 2027 on the official website at cbse.gov.in

Students are required to score at least 33% marks to qualify for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2027.

CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet 2027: How to download?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the datesheets: