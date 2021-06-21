New Delhi: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the optional Class XII Board Examination 2021 for the candidates who are not satisfied with their assessment will likely be conducted anytime between August 15 to September 15 this year, said a report by the Live Law. The Board also said that any disputes regarding computation of results done in accordance with its assessment policy for Class XII students will be referred to a Committee constituted by CBSE. Also Read - CBSE Compartment Exam 2021: Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Till Tomorrow

The CBSE also stated that an online facility will be open for registration for the optional examination. For students who opt to take this examination, marks obtained by the candidates in this examination will be treated as final marks in the subject. The board also stated that the examination will be conducted by the board only in the main subjects as and when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations.

The education board further informed the Supreme Court that for Private/ Patrachar/2nd chance compartment candidates, the examinations will be conducted in such a process so that they will fall within the Assessment Policy for the Academic Year 2019-2020 as approved by the Supreme Court last year in the case of Amit Bathla and Ors vs CBSE, and their results will be declared in accordance with the said Assessment Policy.

The CBSE board also stated that the examination results for Private/ Patrachar/2nd chance compartment candidates will also be announced between August 15 to September 15 which is however subject to a conducive situation.

According to the Board, its policy has been formulated to ensure standardisation of marks, as marks of Class XI and XII component will be given at school level and, therefore, they will strictly not be comparable across schools due to variations in the quality of question papers, the evaluation standard and processes, the mode of conduct of exams among others. And, to ensure standardisation, each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard as provided in the Assessment Policy.

“This is necessary for the interest of fairness and to ensure that the marks allocated are comparable and there is no adverse impact or undue gain for any student because of the methodology/process of evaluation used by the individual school,” said an affidavit filed in the plea by Adv Mamta Sharma seeking cancellation of Class XII CBSE and ICSE exams.