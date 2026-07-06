‘CBSE second board ka result kab tak ayega?’ Netizens slam CBSE over Class 10 result delay, cite school admissions closure

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on its website.

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 news LIVE: Over 6.68 lakh students await Class 10th marksheets; Know how to access marks when released(Photo: File )

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on its website, though no official date has been announced. Meanwhile, the anticipation is growing regarding the CBSE Class 10th result date. Neither the CBSE official nor the exam controller has released any date and time for the declaration of the CBSE result.

CBSE Class 10th Result Update

Taking to X, a netizen wrote, “Why is no one talking about the CBSE Class 10 mess? The focus has completely shifted to Class 12, while Class 10 students have been left hanging. There is still no clarity on the second board results, and the re-evaluation process for the first board remains on hold. Students are worried about stream allocation and changing schools. Parents are frustrated. For most children, Class 10 is their first major board examination. They deserve clarity. Not endless uncertainty.”

Also Read: NEET UG Re-exam 2026 result: NTA NEET scorecard by July 20? Here’s what we know so far, step-by-step guide to check final answer key

Why is no one talking about the CBSE Class 10 mess?

The focus has completely shifted to Class 12, while Class 10 students have been left hanging. There is still no clarity on the second board results, and the re-evaluation process for the first board remains on hold.

Students are… — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) July 3, 2026

“Students in Maharashtra had to forcibly take admissions in the colleges based on their phase 1 results, the whole ideas of writing the second boards has become meaningless and demotivating for class 10 students . Such a shame,” wrote another user.

Students in Maharashtra had to forcibly take admissions in the colleges based on their phase 1 results, the whole ideas of writing the second boards has become meaningless and demotivating for class 10 students . Such a shame — Manoj Padmanabhan (@Manoj_Paddy) July 4, 2026

Another user wrote, “Dear CBSE Our second board ka result Kab Tak Ayega Our school has also been opened but now Tak result Nahi aya school’s admission date is also over. @cbseindia29”

Dear CBSE Our second board ka result Kab Tak Ayega Our school has also been opened but now Tak result Nahi aya school’s admission date is also over.@cbseindia29 — Mohit Kumar (@Mr__Mohit__62) July 4, 2026

“Dear CBSE, Result late dena hai to de do, lekin exact date aur time to bata do. Roz students ko guess karwana aur “coming soon” chalana theek nahi lagta. Thodi transparency bhi honi chahiye,” another user wrote.

Dear CBSE, Result late dena hai to de do, lekin exact date aur time to bata do. Roz students ko guess karwana aur “coming soon” chalana theek nahi lagta. Thodi transparency bhi honi chahiye.#CBSE #CBSEResult #Students — durva rai (@durvarai2008) July 6, 2026

“Hey CBSE, are you so unprofessional that even you can’t declare a proper date for your class 10th second board improvement result. It’s already 4th July, students are tensed, confused and living in uncertainty and anxiety about their further studies.Plz declare result asap #cbse,” another user added.

Hey CBSE,

are you so unprofessional that even you can’t declare a proper date for your class 10th second board improvement result. It’s already 4th July, students are tensed, confused and living in uncertainty and anxiety about their further studies.Plz declare result asap #cbse — thecommonman (@thecommonman26) July 5, 2026

Once released, candidates can download the CBSE Class 10th result by visiting the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 second board result 2026: 6.68 lakh students await scorecards; Key details inside

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to download?