New Delhi: Following the cancellation of Class 12 exams by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the biggest concern that has engulfed the students is the procedure of evaluation and when will the CBSE results be announced. And, amid this, a range of differing views on the assessment process without a final exam has also surfaced on various platforms. Meanwhile, in its latest update, the CBSE board has stated that it will take time for the result of the Class 12 board exam to come, as the criteria have not been decided yet. In an exclusive interview with Dainik Bhaskar, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said that the COVID-19 situation has not only caused trouble to the children of the country but for children across the globe. "We hope that the situation will be normal soon and the students will be able to get rid of the current online classes," said Tripathi.

On being asked about the date of announcement of CBSE Class 12 results, Tripathi said, "The criteria have not been decided yet. This will take two weeks. Once the criteria are decided, data will be collected from all the schools under the CBSE board, then the assessment data will be uploaded. This will take a long time. It is not possible to give a definite date yet but let's assume that the criteria will be circulated in two weeks."

Speaking about the parameters that are being included to create criteria, Tripathi said that the CBSE has constituted a 12 member committee to decide on the criteria for the results. The committee comprises of Joint Secretary Education, Vipin Kumar, Commissioners of the Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas, and representatives from the CBSE, and UGC among others. The committee has been asked to submit its report within a period of 10 days.

Stressing on CBSE’s statement, that students who will not be satisfied with the assessment criteria can appear in the board exams to be held when the situation becomes conducive, Tripathi said, “Those children who will not be satisfied with the results can sit for the exams once the pandemic situation is over and such children will definitely be given a chance.” On being asked, which result will be recorded in the final mark sheet for such students appearing for the exams after the pandemic, Tripathi said, “Many students appear for the Improvement Exam every year. And, this year too, if you are not satisfied with your result, you can take the Improvement Test to increase the number again. And, in that case, the result that will come later will be the final one.”

Advising students to stay positive and to develop their abilities, the CBSE Secretary said, “I want to tell children that the purpose of education is to make them a better human being. Therefore, no child should think that if the examination has not taken place, he has caused a great loss. The exam is never final, it goes on throughout our lives. Now, it is more important for children to develop their abilities than to achieve examination marks. Even if the numbers come down and you have the potential, you will definitely succeed in your life.”

In view of the uncertain conditions brought about by the pandemic and taking into account the feedback obtained from the various stakeholders, the Centre on June 1, 2021, decided to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams for 2021. After the government’s decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also scrapped the ISC Class XII exams for this year, saying that a scheme for evaluating the students will be announced soon. The decision to cancel the CBSE Class XII board exams was taken in a review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.