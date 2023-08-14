Home

Education

CBSE Set To Release CTET 2023 Admit Card On This Date, Know How To Download

CBSE Set To Release CTET 2023 Admit Card On This Date, Know How To Download

CBSE is releasing the Admit Cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 on August 18 and he exam will be held in offline mode on August 20, 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of CBSE- https://ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2023 Admit Cards Soon by CBSE

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the admit cards for candidates appearing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2023 that is to be held on August 20, 2023. If you had successfully submitted your form and had paid the admission fees, you can download your admit card from the official website of CBSE- https://ctet.nic.in.

Trending Now

An official note regarding the same had been put up. The admit card will be issued to those who had completed the application process along with the payment of admission fees between April 27, 2023 and May 26, 2023. The exam is being conducted in offline mode and will be OMR based.

How To Download CTET 2023 Admit Card

The CTET Admit Card can be downloaded by visiting CBSE’s official website- https://ctet.nic.in and then logging in using your email id and password; it will have information about the examination centre and candidates must note that because of the exam being shifted from online to offline mode, examination cities have been changed on the basis of the available examination centres.

The examination cities have been allocated to candidates on the basis of their current address district provided during the online form submission. This has also been informed that no requests will be entertained regarding the change in examination city.

CTET 2023: About The Examination

The duration of this exam is three hours and the paper constitutes of 50 multiple-choice questions, each for one mark. This is divided into Paper 1 and Paper 2, for candidates interested in teaching different classes; both papers are worth 150 marks each making the total 300.

Please note that the passing criteria for general category students is to score at least 90 out of 150 marks while to pass, the students belonging to the reserved categories will have to secure a minimum of 92.5 marks out of 150. If we talk in terms of percentage, the general category is to score 60% and the reserved category students should secure at least 55%. Successful candidates are awarded the CTET Certificate which has a lifetime validity.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates ho wish to teach students of classes 1 to 8 in both Central Government Schools like NVS/KVS and other schools. The application process for the same started on April 27, 2023 this year and the last date to fill the application form and fees was May 26, 2023. The CTET Pre Admit Card 2023 has been issued on August 1 and the main admit card will be issued on August 18. The result is expected to be out by the end of September, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES