CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for the Merit Scholarship Scheme — Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2022 Scheme and Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2021 (Renewal 2022) Scheme. Interested students who have passed the Class 10 exam can apply for a single girl child scholarship scheme by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in. The last date for submission of online applications is November 14, 2022.

The verification of the application by the school will be done from October 21 to November 21, 2022. The board has also opened the renewal portal of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship for those students who were awarded in 2021. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form.

DIRECT LINK: Apply Online For CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship for Class 10

DIRECT LINK: CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship for Class 10

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship for Class 10: How to Apply Online?