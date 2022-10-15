CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for the Merit Scholarship Scheme — Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2022 Scheme and Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2021 (Renewal 2022) Scheme. Interested students who have passed the Class 10 exam can apply for a single girl child scholarship scheme by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in. The last date for submission of online applications is November 14, 2022.Also Read - UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 563 Posts at ukpsc.gov.in. Read Details Here
The verification of the application by the school will be done from October 21 to November 21, 2022. The board has also opened the renewal portal of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship for those students who were awarded in 2021. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form.
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship for Class 10: How to Apply Online?
- Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education – cbse.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Press Note and Public Notice : Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2022 | Apply Online 14/10/2022.”
- Then click on Apply Online link beside the scholarship notice.
- Register yourself on the portal.
- Login again using the system-generated id and password.
- Fill up the application form.
- Upload the documents, if required.
- Submit the application form and download a copy of it for future reference.
According to the guidelines released by the CBSE Board, "All Single Girl Students, who have secured 60% or more marks in CBSE Class X Examination and are studying Class XI & XII in School (affiliated with CBSE) whose tuition fee is not more than Rs. 1,500/- p.m. during the academic year, shall be considered for the purpose. In the next two years, the total enhancement in tuition fee in such school shall not be more than 10% of the tuition fee charged."
SELECTION PROCESS
- Student should have passed Class X Examination from the CBSE and secured 60% or more marks.
- For Renewal : Should have received CBSE Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship last year and should be a student of CBSE in class XI in the previous year and have scored 50% or more marks in Class XI and promoted to class XII
- Pursuing Class XI & XII from CBSE affiliated Schools.
- Student(Girl) should be ONLY CHILD of their parents.
- Tuition fee should not be more than Rs. 1,500/- per month in Class X and 10% enhancement for Class XI & XII.
- All the applications must be verified from the present school where the student is studying. In case applications are not verified the same will be rejected. The facility of processing the application is provided to school where the candidate is studying.
Objective
The objective of CBSE merit scholarship scheme is to provide scholarships to the meritorious Single Girl Students, who are the only child of their parents; and have passed the CBSE Class X Examination with 60% or more marks and are continuing their further school education of Class XI and XII.