CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: Check Eligibility And How To Apply At cbse.gov.in

The application process for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023, a scheme by the education board to support and help single girls in paying for their education, has started on the official website- cbse.gov.in. Check eligibility and last date to apply

New Delhi: The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the application process for its scholarship aimed at helping and supporting the single girls with their education- CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023. Applications for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 (Renewal 2023) has also begun and the application process can be done on the official website- cbse.gov.in. The application process has started today and is available for single girl child studying in Class 11 and 12 in CBSE affiliated schools. The application process must be completed online, the board will not accept applications that are sent offline or documents whose hard copies are sent. Know the Eligibility Criteria for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 and the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Application Process..

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: Important Dates

As mentioned earlier, the application process for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 has begun today, on September 19, 2023. The application form can be filled till October 18, 2023 on the official website- cbse.gov.in. This scheme was started by the board in 2006 and under this scheme, the selected students get Rs. 500 for each month for two years.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates applying for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023, have to fulfil an eligibility criteria. The criteria students are supposed to meet are-

If a single girl child is of Indian nationality, is studying in a school affiliated with the CBSE board and have qualified Class 10 with at least 60% marks in the first five subjects, she may apply for the grant NRI Students who are studying in CBSE schools, will also be able to apply for the scholarship; however, they will not be given a tuition fee of more than Rs. 6000 per month The monthly tuition fee of Class 10 students must not be more than Rs. 1500 and the increase in it should not be more than 10% in Class 11 and 12. The application will be reviewed by the board and will then be renewed a year later. The scholarship will be continued for only those students who secure 50% more in Class 11 and are promoted to Class 12. Application forms by students will have to be verified by their schools which are affiliated by with the board; verification process will happen between September 25, 2023 to October 25, 2023 on the board website.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: How To Apply

If you are interested in applying for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 and meet the eligibility criteria too, follow the steps given below-

Firstly, visit the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in On the home page, click on the main website tab and go on the ‘Latest @CBSE Section’ Click on the link that reads ‘CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Now select the option ‘Guidelines and Application Forms 2023/Apply Online’ Now login with your Class 10 roll number and your date of birth Now, fill out the form by providing the required details, upload the latest photograph and other documents After completely filling the form, click on the button ‘submit’ and then download the confirmation page for future reference

