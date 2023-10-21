Home

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the registration process for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 for the applicants till October 31, 2023. Eligible students can register for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 by visiting the official website– cbse.gov.in. The other details and eligibility conditions along with the online application form will remain the same and are available on the Board’s website i.e. www.cbse.gov.in at Scholarship Link.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 – Check Revised Schedule (date and time)

Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2023 Scheme Last date for submission of online applications by applicant: 31.10.2023 Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2023 Scheme Verification of application by school: 07.11.2023 Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2022 (Renewal 2023) Scheme: Renewal of CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship X awarded in 2022: Last date for submission of online applications by applicant: 31.10.2023 Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2022 (Renewal 2023) Scheme: Renewal of CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship X awarded in 2022: Verification of application by school: 07.11.2023

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The single girl child passed class X from the school affiliated with CBSE and pursuing her education at Class XI and XII in CBSE-affiliated schools. The girl students who are the only child of their parents and who have scored 60% or more marks(in first five subjects) in class X are eligible for the award of scholarship. Monthly tuition fee should not exceed Rs 1,500/-pm in Class X and 10% enhancement for Class XI & XII. The scholarship shall be awarded to Indian Nationals only. NRI applicants of the Board are also eligible for the award. The tuition fee for the NRIs has been decided maximum of Rs 6,000/-per month. A scholar, under the scheme, while availing scholarship can also enjoy other concessions(s) given by thr school in which she is studying. The scholarship awarded shall be renewed for a period of one year. i.e successful completion of Class XI and student have scored 50% or more marks in Class XI and promoted to Class XII.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: How To Apply

If you are interested in applying for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 and meet the eligibility criteria too, follow the steps given below-

Firstly, visit the official website of CBSE- On the home page, click on the main website tab and go on the ‘Latest @CBSE Section’ Click on the link that reads ‘CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Now select the option ‘Guidelines and Application Forms 2023/Apply Online’ Now login with your Class 10 roll number and your date of birth Now, fill out the form by providing the required details, upload the latest photograph and other documents After completely filling the form, click on the button ‘submit’ and then download the confirmation page for future reference.

CBSE Scholarship 2023 – Overview

Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2023 Scheme: Online applications for CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child who has passed Class X in 2023 from CBSE and studying in Class XI from the CBSE affiliated Schools.

Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2022 (Renewal 2023) Scheme: Online applications for renewal of CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship X awarded in 2022.

