CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: No Offline Applications to be Accepted; Check Guidelines Here

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has started the registration process for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship. Interested and eligible students can register for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in. As per the official release(dated September 14, 2023), any single girl child who has passed Class 10 from the school affiliated with CBSE and pursuing her education at class 11 and 12 in CBSE affiliated schools is eligible to apply for scholarship.

Schools are requested to go through the guidelines of Single Girl Child Scholarship -2023, available on the CBSE website, and process the online application submitted by their students.

CBSE Scholarship 2023 – Overview

Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2023 Scheme – Online applications for CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child who has passed Class X in 2023 from CBSE and studying in Class XI from the CBSE affiliated Schools.

Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2022 (Renewal 2023) Scheme – Online applications for renewal of CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship X awarded in 2022.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The single girl child passed class X from the school affiliated with CBSE and pursuing her education at Class XI and XII in CBSE-affiliated schools.

The girl students who are the only child of their parents and who have scored 60% or more marks(in first five subjects) in class X are eligible for the award of scholarship.

Monthly tuition fee should not exceed Rs 1,500/-pm in Class X and 10% enhancement for Class XI & XII.

The scholarship shall be awarded to Indian Nationals only.

NRI applicants of the Board are also eligible for the award. The tuition fee for the NRIs has been decided maximum of Rs 6,000/-per month.

