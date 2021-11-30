CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday conducted the Social Science or SST Term 1 Class 10 Board Exam 2022 and will soon release the answer keys and the OMR sheets. In the meantime, the experts have gone through the CBSE Social Science Class 10 Term 1 question paper and prepared an answer key. Before the board releases the answer key, the students can go through the answer key prepared by the experts. The students can check out the CBSE SST Answer Key and download pdf for the question paper and answer key as provided by the experts.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2022: CBSE Makes Important Announcement For Private Candidates. Read Details Here

As per reports, only one set of answer key was shared with all schools. In case any student has received more than one set, they are advised to connect with their respective teachers.

Download: CBSE Social Science Class 10 Term 1 2022 Answer Key PDF

The Social Science paper was divided into 4 sections and had a total of 60 questions. Students had internal choice in each section except in Section D which was the map question. Students were required to answer a total of 50 questions for 40 marks total.

CBSE Social Science Class 10 Answer Key

Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer Key Question No. Answer Key 1 d 16 d 31 a 46 a 2 a 17 b 32 d 47 a 3 a 18 c 33 a 48 a 4 a 19 d 34 a 49 c 5 b 20 a 35 a 50 d 6 a 21 b 36 a 51 b 7 c 22 d 37 d 52 a 8 a 23 d 38 a 53 a 9 c 24 d 39 a 54 c 10 c 25 a 40 c 55 b 11 a 26 d 41 a 56 c 12 b 27 a 42 a 57 a 13 a 28 d 43 a 58 d 14 d 29 d 44 c 59 c 15 b 30 b 45 c 60 a

To calculate their marks, the students need to add the marks for the correct answer as per the marking scheme given by the CBSE Board.

