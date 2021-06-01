New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday cancelled the class 12 examinations in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner Also Read - Board Exams 2021: After CBSE, CISCE Also Cancels ICSE Class 12 Exams. Check Details

The Prime Minister said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. He stated that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end.

Advocate Mamata Sharma, who filed the petition seeking cancellation of Class 12 board examination of the CBSE and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) amid the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country, on Tuesday said she will now request Supreme Court to specify a date by which result would be declared to ensure result is not delayed further.

“On 03rd June will request Hon’ble Apex Court to specify a date by which result would be declared to ensure result is not delayed further,” Advocate Mamata Sharma tweeted.

Earlier today, after the review meet, PM Modi said the Covid situation is a dynamic situation across the country. While the numbers are coming down in the country and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown. Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation. PM said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

The Prime Minister stressed that the health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect. He said that in today’s time, such exams cannot be the reason to put our youth at risk.

PM said that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students. PM directed officials to ensure that the results are prepared in accordance with well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner.