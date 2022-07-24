CBSE Board Result 2022 Latest Update: A day after the board declared the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2022, some of the students who are not happy with the results are now demanding ‘Subject Wise Best of Either Term’. Taking to Twitter, they have expressed concern and demanded transparency in the result calculation formula.Also Read - CBSE Class 12th Compartment 2022 Dates: Exam From 23 August; More Details Soon at cbse.gov.in

The CBSE for first time conducted the classes 10 and 12 board exams in two parts. The board has given more weightage to term 2 results than the first. The decision to do was also announced a few days before the results were declared.

Students said they are not happy with the decision of the CBSE stating that the board should have announced the same much earlier so that the candidates would been well-prepared.

Taking to Twitter, with the hashtag #CBSEstudentsWantJustice, students now claim they have no idea about their terms marks and only the combination marks but calculating the marks of both the terms has been provided.

Some of the students demanded the combination result be scrapped and they be allowed to opt for ‘best of either terms’, and other students said the weightage should be divided equally, that is, 50:50.

Here’s what the students have said on Twitter:

There is no transperancy in #cbseresult2022 . Students have no idea about their terms marks, only combination marks of term1&2 are provided.

Also many students are getting very less marks then expected. This is wrong to lakhs of students.#CBSEstudentsWantJustice — Himanshu Borah (@UrHimanshuBorah) July 23, 2022

#shameoncbse Many students failed due to your shit decision of 30:70 weightage.

If you have to do this 30:70 weightage you should inform students before commencement of exams. Thank you for ruining our whole one year.@cbseindia #CBSEstudentsWantJustice#cbseresults2022 pic.twitter.com/Bi24eC9UXe — Soyam Sahu (@Soyamsahu12) July 22, 2022

#CBSEstudentsWantJustice

I'm very depressed 😔 CBSE give best of either subject wise because our parents have many hope. Please CBSE consider subject wise best of either term@cbseindia29 @AllCBSENews #CBSEResults — Gaurav Patel (@Gauravpo22o9968) July 21, 2022

This time, the CBSE has given 70 per cent weightage to term 2 results and 30 per cent to term 1 and for the practicals, the weightage was divided equally for both terms.

While announcing the result calculation formula, the CBSE earlier had said that it took the decision after receiving feedback from stakeholders. The board further had said that the feedback for term 2 exams was more positive, with satisfactory performance being expressed by students.

However, the CBSE has now asked the students to inform schools if they are unhappy with their results.

As per the updates from the board, around 67743 class 12 students and 1,07,689 Class 10 students have been placed in the compartment category. The compartment exams will start from August 23 onwards, which will give students an extra chance.

And then the students can also apply for re-checking of their answer sheets. The board has asked students to inform schools if they are not happy with their board results.