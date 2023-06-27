Home

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023: Practical Exam Dates Released at cbse.gov.in, Read Notice Here

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 practical exam dates. Candidates who will appear for Class 10, 12 practical examination can check the official notice on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

UP Board Compartment Exams will be held from 8 AM to 11.15 AM and in the second shift, the exams for intermediate students will be held from 2 PM to 5.15 PM.

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 practical exam dates. The candidates who are preparing for the Class 10, 12 practical examinations can check the official notice on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The candidates must note that those who will appear in practical examination shall contact their schools/ examination centers without being failed before July 6, 2023 with a copy of their result/ marksheet and admit card.

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023: Key Details

The practical examination will be conducted from July 6 to July 20, 2023. The practical exam will be conducted in the schools for regular candidates and for private candidates Practical exam shall be conducted in the examination centers fixed for theory examination in the supplementary examinations. CBSE has released the datasheet for Class 10, 12 supplementary examination on June 1, 2023. The Class 10 supplementary examination will begin on July 17 and will end on July 22, 2023. The Class 12 supplementary exam will be conducted on July 17, 2023. The examination for both Class 10 and Class 12 will commence at 10.30 am The examination will conclude at 1.30 pm on all days. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

