Home

Education

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable RELEASED: Class 10, 12 Datesheet out at cbse.gov.in | Check Dates Here

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable RELEASED: Class 10, 12 Datesheet out at cbse.gov.in | Check Dates Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable on June 1, 2023.

Photo-PTI

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable on June 1, 2023. The candidates who are preparing for Class 10, 12 supply exam can now check the complete date sheet through the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

As per the official date sheet released by the Central Board of Secondary Education, Class 10 supplementary examination will begin on July 17 and will end on July 22, 2023. The Class 12 supplementary exam will be conducted on July 17, 2023.

You may like to read

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Supplementary Education: Key Details

Class 10 supplementary examination will begin on July 17

The Class 12 supplementary exam will be conducted on July 17, 2023.

The examination for both Class 10 and Class 12 will commence at 10.30 am and conclude at 1.30 pm on all days.

All the appearing students will get 15 minutes reading time to read the question paper.

CBSE Class 10, 12 board examination result was announced on May 12, 2023.

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable: How to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the timetable:

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable for Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES