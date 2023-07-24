Home

Education

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 Expected This Week; Tentative Dates, Latest Updates Here

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 Expected This Week; Tentative Dates, Latest Updates Here

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 Date: The CBSE supplementary results will be available on the official website of the CBSE — cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 Expected This Week; Tentative Dates, Latest Updates Here(Photo Credit: India.com)

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the supplementary results for the class 10 and 12 examinations soon. Although Board has not yet officially announced the CBSE supplementary Result Date 2023, media reports indicate that Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary results are likely to be released this week. The CBSE supplementary results will be available on the official website of the CBSE — cbseresults.nic.in, https://www.cbse.gov.in/, https://cbse.nic.in/. Students must keep their admit card and registration details handy as they will ask to enter the credentials on the result declaration page.

Trending Now

No Official Confirmation regarding the result date has been made Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Controller of Examination. The examination was held for students who did not score the minimum qualifying marks in one or more subjects in the main exams. The results of the supplementary exams will be important for students who want to improve their overall score or qualify for admission to higher education institutions. Check important dates, and other details here.

You may like to read

Here are some key dates and deadlines for the CBSE Supply Results 2023:

Date of release of supply results: Likely to be released this week(tentative)

Date for submitting objections: August 1-5, 2023(tentative)

Date for finalization of results: August 8, 2023(tentative)

NOTE: The dates mentioned above are tentative. No official statement has been released by the board yet.

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023: How To Download CBSE Class 10th,12th Supplementary Result?

Check step by step guide to download the scorecard. Follow details here.

Go to the official websites of the CBSE at , . Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Supplementary Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Supplementary Results 2023.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Submit details and CBSE 10th Supplementary mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th Supplementary mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: Important instructions:

The CBSE Supplementary Results 2023 will be available only on the official website of the CBSE.

Students are advised to check their results only on the official website to avoid any confusion.

The CBSE will not send any hard copies of the Supplementary results to the schools or the students.

Students who have any objections to their results can submit them online between August 1-5, 2023.

The final results of the CBSE Supplementary Results 2023 will be finalized on August 8, 2023(tentative)

This year, CBSE Class 10th supplementary exam was held from July 17 to July 22, 2023. Meanwhile, the Board conducted the Class 12th supplementary examination only on July 17. Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES