CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th Supply Result Expected Today at cbse.gov.in; Here’s Direct Link

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Once declared, students can download the CBSE supplementary results 2023 at —  cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in.

Updated: August 3, 2023 10:58 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Date LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE supplementary Result for the Class 10th examination soon. Once declared, students can download the CBSE supplementary results 2023 at —  cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and cbse.nic.in. To access the CBSE Result, a student must enter his/her roll number and other details. Following the release of the CBSE 2023 compartment results, Class 10 students can apply for the Class 11 entrance examination or Class 11th school admission. Although Board has not officially announced the CBSE supplementary Result Date, media reports indicate that Class 10th supplementary results will likely be released this week.

This year, CBSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 21 and Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 5. The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Class results 2023 were declared on May 12. One can also download the result via Digilocker. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Supplementary Result 2023, official website, direct link, how to check, and other details here.

  • 10:58 AM IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: How to Check CBSE 10th Supply Result Via SMS

    First of all, open the SMS application on the mobile phone.


    If you want to check CBSE Class10th Supply Result, type cbse10 <rollno> <admitcardID>

    Send this SMS to 7738299899.

    CBSE Compartment result 2023 will be sent as an SMS on the same number.


  • 10:23 AM IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Login Details Required to Check CBSE 10th Supply Result

    Roll number
    School Number
    Date of Birth
    Admit Card ID

  • 9:52 AM IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th Supply Result Expected Today at cbse.gov.in

    According to media reports, CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result is expected to be declared today, August 3 , 2023. However, the Board officials have not released any date or time for the declaration of the result.

  • 9:15 AM IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: When was CBSE 10th Result Declared?

    The Board declared the Class 10th result on May 12, 2023.


  • 8:59 AM IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Alternate Ways to Check CBSE 10th Supply Result

    Through Message

    Through Official Websites

    Through Digilocker

    Through Online Portal

  • 8:24 AM IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: List of Official Websites to Check CBSE 10th Supply Result Date And Time

    cbseresults.nic.in

    cbse.gov.in

    cbse.nic.in



  • 8:23 AM IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th Supply Result Date And Time


    Although Board has not officially announced the CBSE supplementary Result Date, media reports indicate that Class 10th supplementary results will likely be released this week.

