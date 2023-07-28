Home

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Result at cbse.gov.in Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Result at cbse.gov.in Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the CBSE supplementary results 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board— cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 results will also be made available on the UMANG, Digilocker app or Digiresults app.

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the supplementary results for the class 10 and 12 examinations soon. Although Board has not yet officially announced the CBSE supplementary Result Date 2023, media reports indicate that Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary results are likely to be released this week. Students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the CBSE supplementary results 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board— , , . If going by the media reports, CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary result 2023 is expected to be published on July 27 or July 28, 2023. However, the result was not announced on Thursday(July 27). Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Supplementary Result 2023.

Follow the Latest Updates on CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 here

