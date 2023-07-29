Home

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Result at cbse.gov.in Soon; Direct Link, Tentative Dates Here

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Result at cbse.gov.in Soon; Direct Link, Tentative Dates Here

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The official website for CBSE result 2023— cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 Expected This Week; Tentative Dates, Latest Updates Here(Photo Credit: India.com)

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE Updates: With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations being over, students are now waiting for results. This year, the CBSE Class 10th supplementary exam was held from July 17 to July 22, 2023. Meanwhile, the Board conducted the CBSE Class 12th supplementary examination only on July 17, 2023. Although Board has not yet officially announced the CBSE supplementary Result Date 2023, media reports indicate that Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary results are likely to be released this week. The official website for CBSE result 2023— cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in.

