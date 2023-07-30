Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Result At cbse.gov.in Soon; Direct Link Here
live

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Result At cbse.gov.in Soon; Direct Link Here

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Students can check and download the CBSE supplementary results 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board—  cbseresult/s.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in.

Updated: July 30, 2023 8:51 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 results will also be made available on the UMANG, Digilocker app or Digiresults app.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 results will also be made available on the UMANG, Digilocker app or Digiresults app.

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE supplementary Result soon. Although Board has not yet officially announced the CBSE supplementary Result Date, media reports indicate that Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary results are likely to be released this week. Students can check and download the CBSE supplementary results 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board—  cbseresults.nic.incbse.gov.incbse.nic.in.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Following the release of the CBSE 2023 compartment results, Class 10 students will be able to apply for Class 11 entrance examination or Class 11th school admission, while Class 12 qualifying students will be eligible to enrol in undergraduate programmes. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Supplementary Result 2023.

Live Updates

  • 8:49 AM IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: When Will CBSE Declare the Class 10th, 12th Supply Result Date And Time

    Although Board has not yet officially announced the CBSE supplementary Result Date 2023, media reports indicate that Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary results are likely to be released this week.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.