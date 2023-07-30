Home

Education

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Result At cbse.gov.in Soon; Direct Link Here

live

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Result At cbse.gov.in Soon; Direct Link Here

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Students can check and download the CBSE supplementary results 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board— cbseresult/s.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 results will also be made available on the UMANG, Digilocker app or Digiresults app.

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE supplementary Result soon. Although Board has not yet officially announced the CBSE supplementary Result Date, media reports indicate that Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary results are likely to be released this week. Students can check and download the CBSE supplementary results 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board— , , .

Trending Now

Following the release of the CBSE 2023 compartment results, Class 10 students will be able to apply for Class 11 entrance examination or Class 11th school admission, while Class 12 qualifying students will be eligible to enrol in undergraduate programmes. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Supplementary Result 2023.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES