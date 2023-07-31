CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result At cbse.gov.in Soon; Here’s Direct Link

Home

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Once declared, students can download the CBSE supplementary results 2023 at — cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in.

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE supplementary Result soon. Once declared, students can download the CBSE supplementary results 2023 at — , , . To access the CBSE Result, a student must enter his/her roll number and other details. Following the release of the CBSE 2023 compartment results, Class 10 students will be able to apply for the Class 11 entrance examination or Class 11th school admission, while Class 12 qualifying students will be eligible to enroll in undergraduate programmes. Although Board has not yet officially announced the CBSE supplementary Result Date, media reports indicate that Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary results are likely to be released this week.

This year, CBSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 21 and Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 5. The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Class results 2023 were declared on May 12. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Supplementary Result 2023, official website, direct link, how to check and other details here.

