Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result At cbse.gov.in Soon; Here’s Direct Link
live

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result At cbse.gov.in Soon; Here’s Direct Link

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Once declared, students can download the CBSE supplementary results 2023 at —  cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in.

Updated: July 31, 2023 9:32 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 results will also be made available on the UMANG, Digilocker app or Digiresults app.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 results will also be made available on the UMANG, Digilocker app or Digiresults app.

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE supplementary Result soon. Once declared, students can download the CBSE supplementary results 2023 at —  cbseresults.nic.incbse.gov.incbse.nic.in. To access the CBSE Result, a student must enter his/her roll number and other details. Following the release of the CBSE 2023 compartment results, Class 10 students will be able to apply for the Class 11 entrance examination or Class 11th school admission, while Class 12 qualifying students will be eligible to enroll in undergraduate programmes. Although Board has not yet officially announced the CBSE supplementary Result Date, media reports indicate that Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary results are likely to be released this week.

Also Read:

Trending Now

This year, CBSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 21 and Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 5. The CBSE Class 10th and 12th Class results 2023 were declared on May 12. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Supplementary Result 2023, official website, direct link, how to check and other details here. 

Live Updates

  • 9:32 AM IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result Today?

    CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary results are likely to be released today, July 31, 2023. However, the Board officials have not announced any dates yet.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: When Will CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result Release?



    Although Board has not yet officially announced the CBSE supplementary Result Date, media reports indicate that Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary results are likely to be released this week.

  • 8:30 AM IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: How to Check CBSE 10th, 12th Supply Result

    Visit the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

    Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Supplementary Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Supplementary Results 2023.”

    Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

    Submit details and CBSE 10th Supplementary mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th Supplementary mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

    Download it and take a printout for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.