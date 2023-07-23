Home

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Supply Result at cbse.gov.in Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Supply Result at cbse.gov.in Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Students can download the CBSE Class 10th, and 12th Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the board's official website at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Although an official announcement is still awaited, speculations are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10, 12 Supplementary results 2023 date and time anytime soon on its official website — . If reports are to be believed, CBSE is expected to declare the results for CBSE Supplementary Results by the first week of August. Please note, this is just a tentative date. No official announcement has been made by the Board yet. Students can download the CBSE Class 10th, and 12th Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the board’s official website at and . Stay tuned to for the latest and authentic updates on CBSE class 10, 12 Supplementary results date and time, direct link, merit list, etc.

