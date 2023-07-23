Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Supply Result at cbse.gov.in Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link
live

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Supply Result at cbse.gov.in Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Students can download the CBSE Class 10th, and 12th Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the board's official website at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

Updated: July 23, 2023 9:15 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CBSE Exam Result 2023
Photo-india.com

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Although an official announcement is still awaited, speculations are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10, 12 Supplementary results 2023 date and time anytime soon on its official website — cbse.gov.in. If reports are to be believed, CBSE is expected to declare the results for CBSE Supplementary Results by the first week of August. Please note, this is just a tentative date. No official announcement has been made by the Board yet. Students can download the CBSE Class 10th, and 12th Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the board’s official website at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest and authentic updates on CBSE class 10, 12 Supplementary results date and time, direct link, merit list, etc.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 9:15 AM IST
    CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: How to Check CBSE 10th, 12th Supply Result <font color="09090a“>
    1. Visit the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.
    2. Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Supplementary Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Supplementary Results 2023.”
    3. Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
    4. Submit details and CBSE 10th Supplementary mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th Supplementary mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.
    5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

  • 8:20 AM IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Supply Result Expected Date And Time

    If reports are to be believed, CBSE is expected to declare the results for CBSE Supplementary Results by the first week of August.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.