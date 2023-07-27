Home

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Supply Result at cbse.gov.in; Date, Time, Direct Link

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: The CBSE supplementary results will be available on the official website of the CBSE — cbseresults.nic.in, https://www.cbse.gov.in/, https://cbse.nic.in/.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the supplementary results for the class 10 and 12 examinations anytime soon. Although Board has not yet officially announced the CBSE supplementary Result Date 2023, media reports indicate that Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary results are likely to be released this week. The CBSE supplementary results will be available on the official website of the CBSE — cbseresults.nic.in, https://www.cbse.gov.in/, https://cbse.nic.in/. As per media reports, CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary result 2023 is expected to be published on July 27 or July 28, 2023. Students must keep their admit card and registration details handy as they will ask to enter the credentials on the result declaration page.

Here are some key dates and deadlines for the CBSE Supply Results 2023:

Date of release of supply results: Likely to be released this week(tentative)

Date for submitting objections: August 1-5, 2023(tentative)

Date for finalization of results: August 8, 2023(tentative)

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 here.

