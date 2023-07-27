CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Supply Result at cbse.gov.in; Date, Time, Direct Link

Top Recommended Stories

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: The CBSE supplementary results will be available on the official website of the CBSE —  cbseresults.nic.in, https://www.cbse.gov.in/, https://cbse.nic.in/.

Published: July 27, 2023 8:34 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the supplementary results for the class 10 and 12 examinations anytime soon. Although Board has not yet officially announced the CBSE supplementary Result Date 2023, media reports indicate that Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary results are likely to be released this week. The CBSE supplementary results will be available on the official website of the CBSE —  cbseresults.nic.in, https://www.cbse.gov.in/, https://cbse.nic.in/. As per media reports, CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary result 2023 is expected to be published on July 27 or July 28, 2023. Students must keep their admit card and registration details handy as they will ask to enter the credentials on the result declaration page.

Here are some key dates and deadlines for the CBSE Supply Results 2023:

  • Date of release of supply results: Likely to be released this week(tentative)
  • Date for submitting objections: August 1-5, 2023(tentative)
  • Date for finalization of results: August 8, 2023(tentative)

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 here.

Live Updates

  • 9:01 AM IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Check step by step guide to download the scorecard. Follow details here.

    Go to the official websites of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

    Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Supplementary Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Supplementary Results 2023.”

    Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

    Submit details and CBSE 10th Supplementary mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th Supplementary mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

  • 8:35 AM IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Supply Result Expected Date And Time

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the supplementary results for the class 10 and 12 examinations anytime soon.

