CBSE Board Latest News: Keeping in mind the prevailing coronavirus situation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday extended the deadline for affiliation till June 30, 2021 of all schools. Moreover, the CBSE has also extended the deadline for new registration, upgradation, and extension under School Affiliation Re-engineered Automation System (SARAS). The CBSE board has decided to extend the timeline due to the prevailing COVID 19 situation.

"The Competent Authority of the Board after due consideration and reviewing the current COVID-19 situation has extended the first window period of online application for Fresh Affiliation, Up-gradation of Affiliation and Extension of Affiliation till 30.06.2021 for the session 2022-23 without any late fees," the CBSE said in its official notification.

Here's a copy of the CBSE notification on the affiliation deadline extension:

Also known as SARAS, the new affiliation system of CBSE came into effect from March 1, 2021. However, the board has restructured the affiliation system to cope with the new National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. Notably, the CBSE affiliation system has been done online since 2006. So, the restructured system will be completely digital and based on data analytics with least human intervention.

The CBSE has asked the schools to keep a check on the official site of CBSE for more updates of CBSE Affiliation.

“The board is restructuring the affiliation system and process as per recommendations of education reforms in the NEP. Although the CBSE affiliation system has been online since 2006, the restructured system will be completely digital and based on data analytics with least human intervention,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi had said in January, 2021.