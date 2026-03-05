By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CBSE takes BIG step amid Israel-Iran war, cancels class 10 exams, reschedules class 12 board exams in Middle East
CBSE takes BIG step amid Israel-Iran war, cancels class 10 exams, reschedules class 12 board exams in Middle East
CBSE takes BIG step amid Israel-Iran war, cancels class 10 exams, reschedules class 12 board exams in Middle East
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.