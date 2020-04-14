New Delhi: In order to motivate students to stay fit amid the lockdown, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has joined hands with Fit India Mission to launch live fitness sessions for school children from April 15 onwards. Also Read - CBSE Plans to Offer Skill Courses to Students of Classes 6 to 11 From Next Academic Session

The live classes will commence on April 15 at 9.30 am and will be conducted by experts, who will cover basic exercises, nutrition, yoga and meditation, and boosting immunity.

These fitness sessions which will be held for a period of one month will be available on social media websites: YouTube, Facebook and Instagram and can be downloaded and used at a later time as well.

On Tuesday, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ tweeted that he has spoken to Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju for a collaboration with CBSE to provide students live sessions by experts covering topics like Basic Exercises, Nutrition, Yoga & Meditation, boosting immunity etc.

To ensure #fitness among the children, I have spoken to @KirenRijiju for collaboration between @cbseindia29 and @FitIndiaOff & provide live sessions by experts covering topics like Basic Exercises, Nutrition, Yoga & Meditation, boosting immunity etc. pic.twitter.com/wb0YDoU7td — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2020

“As many schools have already initiated online or virtual classes for students, it is equally important to invest in their overall physical, emotional and mental well-being at home during this period,” the board said in a recent circular, notifying the same.

“The overall objective of these sessions will be to help children stay fit and healthy while pursuing online classes as well as help them to cultivate a sustainable and active lifestyle right from their younger days,” the Board added.

CBSE also asked its affiliated schools to circulate the information among parents, students and teaching fraternity, and said that doing exercise influences the release and uptake of feel-good chemicals called endorphins in the brain.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to extend the lockdown till May 3.