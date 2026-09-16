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CBSE Tentative Date Sheet 2027 Big Update: Board likely to release timetable soon, check how to download CBSE 2027 Exam Schedule for Class 10, 12

Candidates will also be provided with a direct link to download the date sheet. The final CBSE date sheet is expected to be released in October. Last year, the date sheet was released on October 30. The tentative CBSE date sheet 2027 will help students plan and streamline their exam preparations accordingly.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: September 16, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
CBSE Tentative Date Sheet 2027 Big Update: Board likely to release timetable soon, check how to download CBSE 2027 Exam Schedule for Class 10, 12
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Tentative Big Update

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the tentative CBSE date sheet 2027 soon. To recall, the board released the tentative date sheet on September 4 last year. The candidates must note that the CBSE 2027 exam schedule release date will be notified by the examination authority. Soon after the official release of CBSE class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheets, the same will be available separately on the board’s website-cbse.gov.in in PDF form.

The candidates can also get the direct link via which they can download the date sheets. The final datesheet is likely to be released in October. Last year, it was made available on October 30. Tentative CBSE date sheet 2027 will help students to plan their preparations accordingly.

Read more: CBSE Class 10 board exam date sheet 2027 to be released soon; Check expected schedule at cbse.gov.in

CBSE 2027 Exam Schedule Class 10, 12 PDF

The candidates must note that the tentative CBSE Date Sheet 2027 will be made available in PDF form. Students can download the PDF form of datesheet to check the subject-wise exam dates. Knowing the exam dates, students can plan their preparation like timeline for completing the syllabus, solving previous years’ question papers, etc.

How to Download CBSE Date Sheet 2027?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the CBSE Date Sheet 2027:

  • Go to the official website of the board
  • Click on CBSE date sheet 2027 link
  • Select the class
  • The datesheet appears in PDF form
  • Download and save it

CBSE Datesheet 2027 Live: Things not allowed

  • All communication devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, headphones, pagers, fitness bands, cameras, etc., are barred from carrying to the examination hall.
  • Accessories like wallets, goggles, handbags, and purses are not to be carried.
  • Students must not forget to carry all the stationary items that are required to appear for the CBSE 12th board exams as sharing of stationary is not allowed
  • However, do not forget to carry your CBSE 12th admit card on all exam days
  • Students without the hall ticket will not be allowed to write their CBSE Class 12 board exams

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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