New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on October 18 released the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 term-1 board exams 2021-22. CBSE will conduct the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 offline in November-December.

From this year, CBSE will conduct two board exams instead of the one annual exam pattern followed till last year. The term two exams for secondary and senior secondary students will be conducted in February-March 2022.

Check Important Guidelines Here:

The board has strictly prohibited the use of pencil in CBSE Term 1 Exam.

The candidates must note that only Blue/Black ballpoint pen will be allowed to use for filling in desired information & for giving responses.

If a pencil is used for filling the OMR sheet then this will be considered as the use of unfair means

Important information of the student will be prefilled in the OMR.

The candidates must note that they need to write the Question Paper Code in the upper right corner.

Code of question paper will be written on the Question Paper

Candidates need to write in his or her own hand in the space provided

There is a space for answering 60 questions in the OMR sheet irrespective of the total number of questions given in the Question Paper of any subject.

The candidates must use maximum circles as per the total number of questions given in the Question Paper for providing responses.

The board has made it clear that the answers given after the maximum question number will not be evaluated.

There are 45 questions in some Question Papers and the candidate is changing Question no 46 in OMR and writing this question as 45 and then giving the answer, it will not be evaluated.

For providing a response, 4 circles i.e. (a),(b), (c) & (d) are given in front of each question in a row.

Students are advised that first of all they should mark the response by darkening the circle. If completely satisfied then the student should write a response in a box.

Reply written in the box will be treated as final.

If the box is empty & the response is marked in the circle, it will be assumed that the Question has not been attempted by the candidate.

CBSE Schools will download the OMR sheets in advance as per the schedule given in the guidelines (as provided by CBSE).

Revised CBSE Syllabus (Term 1): Class 10 & Class 12

Questions based only on Term 1 CBSE Syllabus will be asked, so students are advised to concentrate on Term 1 CBSE Syllabus and topics mentioned in it. 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th – Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts!