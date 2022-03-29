CBSE Board Exams 2022 Updates and News Today: Alleging that some of the schools adopted unfair means during CBSE Term 1 examination, some anguished students on Tuesday urged the Central Board of Secondary Education to reduce the weightage of the Term I examination for the 2021-2022 session. Moreover, the CBSE students also urged the board to give more weightage to the theory or term 2 exams while calculating the final score for class 10 and class 12 board exam results.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2021: Board Opens Grievance Redressal Window, Students Can Apply Till March 31

Saying that the CBSE term 1 results 2022 were disappointing, some of the students and teachers alleged that rampant cheating took place in the term 1 exam.

Taking to Twitter, some of the students and teachers demanded that instead of 50 per cent weightage, the term 1 exam results should have about 10 to 30 per cent weightage in the final results. They said the remaining marks should be for term 2 and internal assessment.

Last week, some private schools had urged the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to reduce the weightage of the Term I examination. In a letter to CBSE, the National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC) had suggested that the weightage of the Term I Examination should be reduced in the range of 20 per cent to 30 per cent while the weightage of the term II examination should be increased in the range of 70 per cent to 80 per cent.

Here’s what the students said on Twitter:

dear cbse,

if weightage of term1 is not reduced to 10% then if would affect our overall % in class 12 and it will directly affect our future also. — Siddhant Yadav (@Siddhant624462) March 29, 2022

@cbseindia29 cbse please reduce term 1 weightage because many students having partiality please !!! See our pain and reduced the weightage of term 1 and increased the weightage of term 2 And please think about it once for weightage??? — Rooppratap Rathore (@RooppratapR) March 28, 2022

#cbseterm1result

Dear CBSE

please be fair to future to us

Reduce weitage of term 1 to 10% or make result on the basis of term 2 completely

Many malpractices have been done

Student who study fairly will get marks in term 2 also, please@cbseindia29@EduMinOfIndia — Mango man (@good2B_bad) March 27, 2022

Cbse should reduce Weightage of term 1 because of cheating in various schools. we got low marks because we didn't cheat and it is unfair with students who studied whole year #reduceterm1weightage#cbseterm1@Cbse_official @CBSEWaleBhaiya @AllCBSENews — Gauresh Pathak (@GaureshPathak2) March 27, 2022

Amid consistent demand from the students and teachers, the CBSE is yet to make any official announcement on the weightage of the Term 1 and term 2 exams. It is being reported in the media that the weightage of Term-I and Term-II exams will be decided at the time of declaration of final results.

Earlier it was reported that the term 1 exams will have 50 per ent weightage while the remaining 50 per cent weightage will be given to term 2 and internal assessment. The students should know that the total marks of the students will be calculated based on both exams. The CBSE has already issued the date-sheet for the Term-2 exams and as per the notification, the Term 2 exams will start from April 26.