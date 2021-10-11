New Delhi: In the wake of the Covid pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), under its new assessment scheme, has divided the academic session for classes 10 and 12 students into 2 parts with a 50 per cent syllabus in each term. The plans by the board came after crucial class 10 and 12 exams were forced to cancel due to the unparalleled devastation caused by the second wave of the deadly coronairus. While the first term exams are scheduled for next month, the second term examinations will be conducted next year in March-April.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Likely to Commence From THIS Date; Timetable Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in

The board had also announced plans to rationalise the syllabus for 2021-22 academic session and to make the internal assessment and project work more "credible" and "valid". "The syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms by following a systematic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the Subject Experts," the CBSE had said.

So if you are appearing for term 1 board exams next month, take a look at BIG updates that you need to keep in mind.

Flexible Schedule: CBSE term 1 exam will be held in a flexible schedule of 4-8 weeks duration from next month, i.e, November.

Exam Pattern: MCQ type questions will be asked in the Term 1 exam. It will cover only 50 per cent of the entire syllabus. Case-based reasoning-type MCQ questions might be asked.

Time duration: Candidates will get 90 minutes (1 Hour, 30 Minutes) to answer all questions.

Sample Paper: The CBSE has released a sample paper for the board exams 2022. The sample paper for term-I is available at cbse.nic.in

CBSE Board Exams 2022 Sample Paper: How to download

Go to cbse.nic.in

Click on ‘academic portal’

Click on the sample paper link

Sample paper will open in PDF form, download

Exam date sheet: A subject-wise datasheet is expected this week. Speakng to Times of India, Sanyam Bharadwaj said that candidates can count on the announcement of examination dates and pointers in the coming four to five days.

Additional blank space in OMR sheet: Additional blank space or circle would be given in the OMR answer sheets for the comfort of candidates.

“While revision if the candidate realises that they have selected the wrong choice, they can strike it off, select the correct circle and write the same (like 1, 2, 3 or 4 or a, b, c or d) in the additional blank space,” Times of India quoted Sanyam Bharadwaj as saying. Bharadwaj asserted that such responses will be calculated on the basis of a combination of intelligent character recognition (ICR) and optical mark recognition (OMR) techniques.

Practical Exams: Term 1 practicals would be conducted by schools themselves. However, Term 2 practicals would be conducted by the CBSE based on the Covid situation and the vaccination drive.