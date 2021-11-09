New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Roll Number today. Soon after the formal announcement of the roll number, the same will be available on the official website of the board. The candidates must note that the board has not announced the exact time of releasing the roll numbers.Also Read - CBSE Classes 10, 12 Term 1 Admit Card, Exam Guidelines to be Released Tomorrow | Direct Link And Steps to Download Here

To recall, the board had introduced the roll number finder portal last year to let students download their board exam roll numbers with ease without having to go to schools.

CBSE Roll Number Finder

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps below via which they can check the exam roll number:

Go to CBSE roll number finder portal Click on the respective class Enter the details Submit the details Download the roll number

Last year, due to the unprecedented spike in the covid cases, schools across the country were shut and board exams could not be held. At that time, the board had introduced the roll number finder portal to let students download their board exam roll numbers with ease without having to go to schools.

However, the results of the students which were calculated through alternative assessment method, had to checked using roll numbers. For this purpose, the CBSE roll number finder portal was launched.